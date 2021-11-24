Mississippi vs. Mississippi State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

It’s time for the real reason why families gather on Thanksgiving day: the Egg Bowl!

It’s undeniable that this is one of the more tenacious rivalries in college football. It’s certainly one of the wackiest as well, with recent iterations featuring a full-on brawl involving Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and a costly urinating dog celebration from Elijah Moore. Both coaches will add to the eccentricities, with Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach being two of the biggest personalities in the sport.

Extracurriculars aside (which, let’s be honest, that’s difficult), let’s break down this matchup. In a fiercely entertaining showdown, Ole Miss (9-2) will travel to Davis Wade Stadium to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4). Despite the Rebels having the better record, the Bulldogs are favored by a point at home.

Ole Miss has changed its identity in 2021 into a more well-balanced team. This is not the squad of 2020 that looks to enter a shootout in every game. The defense has held solid, allowing only 25.4 points per game. Look for the Rebs to employ a drop-eight scheme against Leach’s Air Raid attack. It’s a surefire way to slow down this system, and it’s exactly the one that Washington used to stymie Leach’s Washington State teams in previous iterations of the Apple Cup.

Once thought to be a high-flying offense, Ole Miss has scored over 30 points just once in its past four games. Mississippi State allows only 24.7 points per game and should be able to slow down the Rebs’ vaunted rushing attack. The Bulldogs are allowing only 96.4 yards per game on the ground and 3.3 yards per carry.

We like the under in this spot, as both defenses should be able to slow down what the opponent does best. The model leans with Ole Miss plus the points, and we won’t talk you off that play in what will be Corral’s last Egg Bowl.