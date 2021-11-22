NCAA Football Week 13 Opening Line Report by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s hard to believe that we’re already at the end of the scheduled college football season. Thanksgiving week marks the end of regular-season action, with conference championships left to be determined ahead of bowl season. There are conference races across college football that come down to this weekend. The College Football Playoff will also be shaken up after third-ranked Oregon was overwhelmed by Utah in Week 12. It will come down to fifth-ranked Cincinnati and sixth-ranked Michigan, both of whom won convincingly on Saturday.

We’re taking our usual stroll through some notable opening college football lines from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego State Aztecs, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Broncos -148|Aztecs +120

Spread: Broncos -2.5 (-115)|Aztecs +2.5 (-105)



Total: 44.5 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the National Championship: Broncos N/A|Aztecs N/A

Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego Aztecs Opening Line Analysis

Several combinations can play out in the Mountain West Conference in the season’s final weekend. The Boise State Broncos game against the San Diego Aztecs will figure into which teams make the championship game. FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Broncos as -2.5 road chalk against the Aztecs, and early money has swung the price further in Boise State’s favor. Recent history supports the Broncos as they are 4-0 straight up and against the spread on the road this season, winning four consecutive games overall. At the same time, the Aztecs haven’t covered the spread since October 23. Keep an eye on this total as well; Boise State has stayed under in six straight and eight of 10, while San Diego State has stayed under in five of seven.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Hawkeyes +146|Cornhuskers -180

Spread: Hawkeyes +3.5 (-118)|Cornhuskers -3.5 (-104)



Total: 44.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Hawkeyes +30000|Cornhuskers N/A



Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Opening Line Analysis

The Iowa Hawkeyes need everything to go just right if they hope to represent the West Division in the Big Ten Championship game. Iowa needs to take care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and hope that Wisconsin slips up in Minnesota to play in Week 14. We’ve seen linemakers overvalue home-field advantage in Lincoln over the past three seasons, with the Cornhuskers going 4-8 against the spread in conference games since 2019. However, all three of Nebraska’s wins have come at home, albeit against two FBS teams with a combined 7-15 record and an FCS team. Early money has poured in on the Hawkeyes in this must-win game. Watch closely to see if action changes if FanDuel Sportsbook moves the line on the other side of the key number.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Tar Heels +194|Wolfpack -245

Spread: Tar Heels +6.5 (-110)|Wolfpack -6.5 (-110)



Total: 62.5 Over -114| Under -106

Odds to Win the National Championship: Tar Heels N/A|Wolfpack N/A

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack Opening Line Analysis

There are a few balls up in the air in the ACC Atlantic Division. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons lead the pack but suffered their first divisional loss against the Clemson Tigers in Week 12, moving the Tigers to 6-2 in conference play, dropping the Demon Deacons to 6-1. That has left a slim opening for the North Carolina Wolfpack to be included in any divisional tiebreaker for the conference championship if Wake loses to Boston College on Saturday. The Wolfpack opened as -6.5 favorites, but the total was quickly on the move, with early money backing the over. The total and spread could be on the move throughout the week; State is a perfect 6-0 against the spread at home, and North Carolina is 0-3 on the road, with both teams playing to the over in six of 11 games.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Sooners +146|Cowboys -180



Spread: Sooners +3.5 (-114)|Cowboys -3.5 (-106)



Total: 51.5 Over -104| Under -118

Odds to Win the National Championship: Sooners +5000|Cowboys +5000

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Opening Line Analysis

Bedlam. The Oklahoma State Cowboys have already assured themselves a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. They sit 7-1 ahead of their Week 13 clash with the Oklahoma Sooners and hold the first tiebreaker over third-place Baylor regardless of the outcome. However, the Sooners’ only divisional loss this season came at the hands of the Bears, which means if they lose and Baylor takes care of business as -14.5 favorites, their undefeated season through their first nine games was for naught. Recent history is on the Sooners’ side, as they’ve won six in a row against their in-state rivals, which could be part of the appeal of the early wagers backing the visitors. It looks like the betting market also favors a low-scoring game, with the under 51.5 bought up to -118. Defense wins championships, they say.