NFL Week 12 Opening Odds Analysis by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be news or early sharp money. Let’s get into some Week 12 action and where we may see things end up on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago Bears Vs. Detroit Lions, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bears -180 | Lions +152

Spread: Bears -3.5 (-110) | Lions +3.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Bears +100000 | Lions +100000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Opening Line Analysis

This number will primarily be shaped around the quarterback news for both teams, and with just a little over 48 hours until kickoff, the status of only one of the two starting quarterbacks is known. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out of this matchup with bruised ribs, and backup Andy Dalton will step into his third start of the season. The loss of Fields didn’t seem to cause much line movement at the time of the news, but the status of the opposing quarterback may impact the spread.

Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff missed out on the team’s Week 11 defeat to the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury, and his status remains unknown for this short week. If Goff is a no-go, expect this line to inflate to -4 and potentially beyond with backup Tim Boyle possibly making his second consecutive start in his place. The total will also be something to keep an eye on. An opening total of 43 on Sunday night has already been bet down to 41.5, and a start from Boyle could drop this one into the 30s.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rams -106 | Packers -110

Spread: Rams +1 (-114) | Packers -1 (-106)

Total: 47.5 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Rams +900 | Packers +1000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Line Analysis

This one has seen some serious early love on the Los Angeles Rams, as they may be favorites soon enough with how the line has shifted early this week. This line opened at -2 in favor of Green Bay and following their tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, and a bit of a letdown spot by their perceptually strong defense may have been the origin of this pushback from some of the early sharps. The Rams will be coming fresh off their bye week, and after two straight losses, they are no sure thing either. Don’t be surprised if this number starts favoring Los Angeles as some books have already moved the line to PK, and the winner here could very well be the top seed in the NFC come January. This total of 47.5 is another thing to watch in the coming days. After opening at 49.5, it has come down to that new number despite two elite offenses battling it out here. This may be your last chance to get in on the Rams before you may have to start laying points, and if the Packers are your side, holding out to see where the next move is toward may be the way to go.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Seahawks -102 | Football Team -116

Spread: Seahawks +1 (-110) | Football Team -1 (-110)

Total: 46 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks +17000 | Football Team +39000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team Opening Line Analysis

This matchup features two teams trending in opposite directions and a line that most would have been shocked by just a few weeks ago. With the Seahawks coming off two straight losses and Washington snagging two solid wins to get back into the NFC playoff picture, they are now narrow favorites on Monday Night Football. There has been plenty of early line movement showing the Football Team some love. This number opened in Seattle’s favor by three points and has now shifted four points following just 13 total points scored in their past two games. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this number continue to steam its way to -2 or -2.5 and start to see some resistance as it approaches the key number of three. It’s rare to see this much line movement this late into the season, but the fade of the more talented offense seems to be what has shifted this line so drastically. Unfortunately, the best of it is gone if you are looking to back Washington, but wait it out for better numbers coming over the weekend if you are looking to roll with the Seahawks.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.