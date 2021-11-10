WR Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers this afternoon.

Beckham is now free to sign with any team of his choosing. There is some thought that Green Bay could be a possible landing spot for him, but it’s unclear if the feeling is mutual from the Packers vantage point.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the former LSU product as he’s caught 17 passes for 232 yards through six games. He’s also yet to record double-digits in fantasy points this season. At 29 years old, the mercurial receiver likely still has some years left in the tank. However, he’s essentially been jettisoned by his last two teams in the Browns and the Giants.

The big question is whether the talent still justifies all the other antics teams would have to put up with should they choose to sign him at this stage in his career.

