Adam Thielen Suffers Sprained Ankle vs. Lions

Adam Thielen limped off the field against the Detroit Lions today and was unable to return despite his best efforts. After the game, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Thielen suffered an ankle sprain.

Vikings’ HC Mike Zimmer told reporters that WR Adam Thielen suffered a sprained ankle today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

Thielen injured his ankle on a screen pass in the first quarter, his second target of the game. He tried running it off on the sidelines but wasn’t cleared to return. His injury status is worth monitoring throughout the week to get an idea of whether he will be available against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thielen doesn’t have much time to get healthy, as the Vikings host the Steelers for Thursday Night Football.

Justin Jefferson absorbed most of Thielen’s targets against the Lions and had himself a day. The second-year wideout caught 11 of 14 targets for 182 yards and one touchdown. K.J. Osborn also saw increased usage, hauling in four of seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. Both players should be expected to see similar usage if Thielen isn’t cleared to play in Week 14.

