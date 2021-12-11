Ben Bishop of the Stars will retire by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Stars have announced that Ben Bishop will retire, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. This comes as a surprise as Bishop was just sent on a conditioning stint earlier this week. That stint didn’t go well and convinced Bishop that it was time to call it a career. Bishop had been trying to come back from a degenerative knee condition but was unable to. Bishop finishes his career with 222 wins, a .921 save percentage, and a 2.32 GAA with the Blues, Senators, Lightning, Kings, and Stars.

The Stars had been dealing with a logjam in net all season as they currently have three goalies on the roster. In July, the Stars signed Braden Holtby to a one-year $2 million contract. This was a curious signing as they had Anton Khudobin under contract, and also, top rookie Jake Oettinger was ready to at least be a backup at the NHL level. Throw in Bishop, and you have quite a depth chart at goaltender for the Stars. Since it was announced that Bishop would go on a conditioning stint, the Stars had let it be known that they would be in the market to trade a goaltender. It remains to be seen if that is still true.

