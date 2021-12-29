Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The first New Year’s Six Bowl of the 2021 college football season kicks off on Thursday, December 30, in the Peach Bowl between the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2) and the Michigan State Spartans (10-2).

Not to take the shine off the game, but it’s a matchup between two depleted teams. Pitt reached a new level in 2021 thanks to a potent offense that ranked third in the country with 43 points per game. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is atop nearly every passing leaderboard, but he won’t be under center for this contest as he switches his focus to the 2022 NFL Draft. Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple will also be notably absent after voluntarily leaving for Nebraska immediately following the season.

This offense will not look the same in the bowl game. Michigan State has a notoriously inept secondary, but Pitt will be hard-pressed to take advantage without Pickett and Whipple. Head coach Pat Narduzzi may opt to take the foot off the gas pedal, given the offensive limitations expected for this matchup. This points us toward the Michigan State side, and we believe there’s still slight value at the -2.5 number.

The Spartans will also be without their most potent offensive threat, as running back Kenneth Walker III has opted out to prepare for the draft. Pitt’s defense excels at stopping the run, so they should be expected to keep the Spartans in check offensively. This is the second time in this write-up where we are expecting the offensive output to be less than optimal, so by now, you must know where this is headed. We like the under in this matchup between two depleted teams.

