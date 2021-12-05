Corey Davis is active for Week 13 against the Eagles by SportsGrid 55 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

After missing Week 12 with a groin injury, Corey Davis is active for Week 13 against the Eagles. Davis was limited in practice on Friday but is good to go for Sunday. Davis leads the Jets in receiving yards with 477, adding four touchdowns in the process. His return will cut into the targets of Elijah Moore, who is second on the team with 461 receiving yards and four touchdowns of his own. Although Moore only trails Davis by 16 yards, Davis has played two fewer games. FanDuel Sportsbook has Moore as a -110 to go over/under 49.5 receiving yards. Jamison Crowder will also be in the mix for New York, he’s picked up 310 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. The Jets rank eleventh in passing yards per game with 245.2 but are in last place in the AFC East with a 3-8 record.

Having more options at wide receiver is good for the Jets, especially with Zach Wilson at quarterback. Wilson ranks 31st in the NFL in passing yards with 1,313. When it comes to the Jets wide-outs, there are many betting options at FanDuel Sportsbook.