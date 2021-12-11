EPL Wagering Weekend Windup: Burnley vs. West Ham by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s two teams at the opposite end of the Premier League spectrum as West Ham tries to prolong their stay in the elite top four while Burnley struggles to hold onto their place in the league. Burnley manager Sean Dyche is no stranger to the hot seat at Turf Moor. Finishing just one spot out of the drop zone last season, Dyche and his men are again in a battle for their Premiership lives as they currently are inside the dreaded relegation zone with only 10 points. Can Burnely continue a decent run of form that has seen them only lose one in their past six, or will West Ham’s ambition be greater than Burnley’s desperation? We take a close look at this match of polar opposites but also head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the latest EPL odds for this week’s action.

Burnley vs. West Ham Predictions & Picks

Burnley (+260)

In an effort to pull out of the relegation zone, Burnley (+260) has put together some positive results. With only one loss from their past six, Burnley can now escape the clutches of relegation with a home victory this Sunday against West Ham (+100). With West Ham’s early success in the league beginning to lose some of its shine, Burnley may see West Ham as a fruit ready to be picked.

West Ham has only one win from their last four matches and could see themselves slip down to sixth with a loss after being as high as second only two weeks ago. Although the Hammers won both fixtures against Burnley last season, they only have three wins from the previous eight meetings and have been outscored 13-6 in that stretch. They’ve also played solid defensively recently. Burnley has only conceded six goals and scored nine times against their previous six opponents, which included Manchester City and Chelsea. A plus three-goal difference in these games is a testament to Burney’s disciplined approach for the past month. With Burnley striker Chris Wood coming into form recently and Dyches’s direct and disciplined approach, Burnley’s chances in this one continue to grow.

This approach could fair them very well at home to a struggling and sinking West Ham who may be looking for love in all the wrong places if they think a match versus this relegation side will be easy. Take Burney as home underdogs in this one.

