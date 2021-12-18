Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Trends and Picks for NFL Week 15 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 19

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Packers -300 | Ravens +245

Spread: Packers -7.0

Total: 43.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Packers +650 | Ravens +2700

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens Predictions and Picks

Packers -7.0

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens News, Analysis and Picks

The Ravens are decimated at the moment, which will make it hard for them to keep up with the Packers.

The biggest news involves Lamar Jackson. He’s currently questionable with an ankle injury, and he’s missed practice all week. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson âhas a chanceâ to suit up, but players who don’t get in even a limited practice rarely play. That means Brett Huntley will likely make his second start of the year.

The Ravens managed to win Huntley’s first start of the year, but it was an ugly, hard-fought victory over the Bears. Huntley was not impressive in that outing, finishing with just 219 passing yards and one interception. Ultimately, he’s a significant downgrade from Jackson.

The Ravens are also down virtually every starting cornerback, which is a big deal against the Packers. Aaron Rodgers remains one of the best quarterbacks in football, so he should be able to have his way with this depleted unit.

Rodgers has historically been a better home quarterback than road quarterback, owning a record of just 5-9 against the spread when favored by a touchdown or greater. Still, the gap in talent between these two squads is massive. The Ravens are one of the more overrated teams in football at full strength â they rank just 16th in Football Outsiders DVOA â so I have no interest in backing them if Jackson is ruled out.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.