Impact Of Canada's New Law On The NBA

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that beginning on January 15th, NBA players who’ve yet to be fully vaccinated will not be granted entry into Canada for games against the Toronto Raptors. Theoretically, the timeline still gives players ample time to receive the vaccine before the law goes into effect.

Sources: Beginning Jan. 15, any NBA player who is not fully vaccinated will be unable to enter Canada to play games in Toronto. Canadian government will require all individuals entering Canada to be fully vaccinated. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2021

Before the start of the season, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported that 95% of NBA players were already vaccinated. Thus, the good news is that the new law will likely affect only a small number of players.

However, it’ll be much easier to discern a player’s vaccination status should they not accompany their teammates north of the border. And with new cases of the Omicron variant popping up in North America, there’s an even greater emphasis on governments to do everything possible to limit the spread of the virus in their countries.

