Knicks' Evan Fournier Out Wednesday Against Pistons

The New York Knicks announce Evan Fournier will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons,

Fournier is dealing with an ankle injury and was a late scratch ahead of tonight’s matchup, last playing in a 96-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 28. Fournier scored 13 points in 25 minutes of action, recording 13 two rebounds and two assists. In his first season with the Knicks, the everyday starter averages 29 minutes, 13 points, three rebounds and two assists per game, appearing in 34 games.

With Fournier out of the rotation, Alec Burks will start in his place. Priced at $5,200 on FanDuel, Burks has played 33 games, starting 12 and averages 27 minutes, scoring 11 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. When Fournier is off the court, Burks has a 15.8% usage rate and averages 0.98 FanDuel points per minute.

The Knicks are +10000 to win the NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook. With a 16-18 record, New York is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference.