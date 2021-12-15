NCAAM Betting Guide For Wednesday, December 15: UCF and New Mexico State are on our Radar by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Two plays are set to go for Wednesday’s college basketball slate as we are already over a month into the season. We are eyeing an AAC conference opener as well as a tricky spot for a high-major program hosting one of the nation’s most consistent mid-majors. Let’s look at a few that we believe you should be backing in Tuesday’s collegiate slate.

You’re probably going to want multiple screens open tonight, so you don’t miss any of the action and, of course, one open to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mid-major powerhouse New Mexico State will hit the road for the fourth straight game and take on Washington State up in Pullman as their final Division I opponent before conference play. The Cougars will look to get back in the winning column after a three-loss defeat to South Dakota State over the weekend but in a tricky spot against a perennial tournament team. It’s a great spot to back the road mid-major as the Aggies are a team who have been proven winners under head coach Chris Jans, even if it hasn’t led to a tournament appearance since 2019. They have won three conference regular-season titles under Jans, and he has racked up a 103-27 record during his five campaigns with New Mexico State. They will look to lean upon high-major transfer Teddy Allen who is averaging 17.6 points per game this season and has proven he can dominate against this level of competition in the past. Take the Aggies and the points, a team who is certainly capable of even spurring the upset on Wednesday night.

The Picks: New Mexico State +7.5

All NCAAM basketball game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.