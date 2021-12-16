New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Saturday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots (9-4) vs. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Patriots +120|Colts -142

Spread: Patriots +2.5 (-106)|Colts -2.5 (-114)

Total: 45.5 Over (-112) Under (-108)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Patriots +750|Colts +2700

Patriots vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

Jonathan Taylor over 93.5 rushing yards

Mac Jones over 229.5 passing yards

Kendrick Bourne over 41.5 receiving yards

Kendrick Bourne any time touchdown scorer +160

Over 45.5

Patriots vs. Colts News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s a bittersweet moment when we get to watch NFL games on a Saturday. On the one hand, we get another day of action, but on the other, it’s also an indicator that the season is drawing to a close. We’re sparing ourselves from the latter emotion this Saturday as we have an exciting AFC matchup to look forward to. The AFC-leading New England Patriots travel to Lucas Oil Stadium for a date with the playoff-hopeful Indianapolis Colts.

In this one, both teams should be in tip-top shape as they are coming off a bye week with relatively healthy rosters. That should lead to a tightly-contested battle that could redefine the AFC playoff landscape.

The Patriots’ march back to relevance has been led by strong defensive play and a rookie quarterback that is thriving under Bill Belichick. New England’s defense is limiting opponents to an average of 310.0 yards per game, the third-ranked defensive unit in the league. They’ve been even more imposing over their recent sample, holding opponents to 250.0 yards over their past three outings, but the Pats are less reliable against the run than the pass, which could mean a big day for Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor has been an absolute beast this season and has gotten better as the year has gone one. The former Wisconsin Badger has run for 107 or more yards in six of his past eight games, averaging 127.6 yards per game. The Pats give up the 14th-most rushing yards per game and have allowed three players to rush for 99 or more yards against them over their past four games. Taylor is coming in rested and should surpass his 93.5 rushing yards prop.

If Taylor gets the Colts’ offense going, the Patriots may need to lean into their pass game to keep pace. Inclement weather kept Mac Jones and the Pats’ aerial attack at bay in Week 13, with Jones attempting only three pass attempts that game. The first-round selection will have more opportunities in Week 15 against the Colts’ pass defense, allowing an average of 250.6 passing yards per game at home. That should help Jones go over 229.5 passing yards.

Kendrick Bourne has emerged as a top-option for Jones, and his success correlates well with his quarterback going over his passing yards prop. Bourne has hauled in 16 of his past 18 targets, recording 42 or more yards in three of his previous four to go along with three touchdowns. The fifth-year wideout has a low receiving yards prop and is a plus-money any time touchdown scorer. We’re taking the over on 41.5 receiving yards and +160 that Bourne finds pay dirt.

With both teams relying on their respective strengths, we could see these offenses thrive on Saturday night. Early money has come in on the total, shifting the number up and the price above -110. The Colts haven’t been scared of letting their offense run rampant on home field, with three of their past four games going over the total, with two of those totals closing in the 50-plus range. We’re expecting more of the same against the Patriots and this game to go over 45.5.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.