New Orleans Bowl – Marshall vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

An intriguing matchup awaits in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl between the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5).

The key component in this handicap is how the Ragin’ Cajuns will look without head coach Billy Napier, who took the Florida job, and other members of the coaching staff. They finally got over the hump and won the Sun Belt Championship after falling just short in prior reaches for the crown â what will their motivation be in this spot under a makeshift coaching staff? The Sun Belt Championship was their Super Bowl. What’s left to play for?

That being said, the internal hiring of Michael Desormeaux could bring stability for this bowl game in which they’re the better team and appear to have a favorable matchup. The Thundering Herd have a run-funnel defense, allowing 188.8 rushing yards per game. They allowed over 200 rushing yards in half of their contests this year, and the Ragin’ Cajuns have a great shot at breaking that barrier again here. Louisiana’s ground-oriented offensive attack racked up 30.7 points per game while rushing for 31 touchdowns on the season.

In year one under Charles Huff, Marshall moved to a high-paced offensive attack that managed 34 points per game, the 27th-best in the country. The passing attack averages 310.9 yards per game under quarterback Grant Wells, who has put up big-time yardage numbers (3,436) despite struggling with inconsistency (16 TDs, 10 INTs). Louisiana defends the pass very well, allowing under 200 yards per game despite playing with the lead for most of their games.

At first, the motivational angle appears to favor Marshall, but everything else points Louisiana’s way. It doesn’t hurt that they’ll be playing in their backyard in Louisiana.

The total seems a few points too low, as Marshall operated at a swift pace offensively, and Louisiana should move the ball at will on the ground.