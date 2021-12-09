NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, December 9: The Ducks Fly High Again by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are 10 games to look forward to on tonight’s slate, with a healthy mix of games across all time zones. We’ve seen some high-scoring games over the past few days, with nine of 14 games eclipsing the total. It’s a trend worth keeping an eye on tonight as several games feature totals that are heavily juiced to the under.

There are only a handful of games with the total sitting at 6, but the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues are one of those matchups. Neither team mortgages their defensive structure for offensive opportunities, leading to a low-scoring game in St. Louis.

The Blues have attempted more than seven high-danger chances at five-on-five just once over their past six games. Scoring chances and shots are also on the low-end of the spectrum, as the Blues have attempted more than 21 scoring chances and 22 shots in just two of the six games. That has had a direct impact on output, with St. Louis scoring more than two five-on-five goals in just one of six games.

The Red Wings are in a similar offensive rut. Detroit has failed to record more than 15 scoring and seven high-danger chances in any of their past four games. On average, the Wings are attempting just 14.5 scoring and 5.2 high-danger chances per game over that stretch. That type of effort has been expected from the Wings on the road this season as they’ve attempted more than nine high-danger chances in just three games this season and more than 21 scoring chances in four of 12 games.

We’re not expecting either team to pull away in tonight’s contest, preferring to sit back in their defensive coverage rather than forcing the pace. That should help this game stay under the total.

The Picks: Under 6 -114

