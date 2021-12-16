Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell To Take Over as Interim Head Coach for Fired Urban Meyer by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Jaguars offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell, will take over as the interim head coach following the firing of Urban Meyer.

With Urban Meyer out, Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the balance of the 2021 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

This is the second time Bevell has served as interim head coach in as many years. He held the same position this past year for the remaining five weeks as a member of the Detroit Lions. During that stretch, he went 1-4 in those games.

Although Bevell’s been a coordinator for more than a decade, he’s never risen to be a head coach without the interim tag. However, he probably couldn’t ask for a better time to take over the Jaguars.

With a home game on Sunday against the Texans, the Jaguars are listed as a favorite for just the second time this season. The betting market suspects that it could be addition by subtraction, with Meyer now gone. Jacksonville opened as a 3.5-point favorite, but that number’s now moved to -5 at some sportsbooks.

