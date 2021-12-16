Paul George Ruled Out Wednesday Against Jazz by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Andrew Grief of the Los Angeles Times reports Paul George will remain out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz, dealing with a lingering elbow injury.

Tonight in Utah, Nicolas Batum (ankle) is OUT. Paul George (elbow) is OUT. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 16, 2021

George last played in a 102-90 win over the Portland Trailblazers on Dec. 6, playing 28 minutes, scoring 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. A primary playmaker for the Clippers, George has started 24 games, averaging 36 minutes, 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game, leading the team in usage with a 34% usage rate.

With George out of the lineup Wednesday, expect an uptick in production for Luke Kennard, priced at $5,500 on FanDuel. Playing 28 games this season, Kennard averages 28 minutes, 11 points, three rebounds and two assists per game and sees a 19% usage rate, averaging 0.83 fantasy points per minute. Last season, Kennard played 63 games, averaging 20 minutes, eight points, three rebounds and two assists.

The Clippers are an 11.5-point road underdog against the Utah Jazz on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 217-point total.