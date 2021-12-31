Rams Vs. Ravens Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 17 On FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Philadelphia Eagles will seek a playoff berth on Sunday as they hit the road to take on the Washington Football team, who desperately need a win with a sliver of playoff hopes remaining. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

Throw in some media narrative and a few rough games throughout the season, and you would think that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was having one of his worse years in a long time throwing the football. Yet, here he is with 36 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions on a 66.9 percent completion rate, along with an 11-4 record and a chance to clinch the division in Week 17. Now he gets to face the league’s worst pass defense in the NFL as they take on the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to hang 525 passing yards on them in Week 16. Tack on the fact that Los Angeles is 10-4 on the east coast with Sean McVay as the head coach and a questionable designation to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with a nagging ankle injury. The road Rams feel like a value play on Sunday.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.