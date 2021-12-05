T.J. Watt Joins Reggie White as Only Players in NFL History With 13 Sacks in Four Straight Seasons by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Watt brothers have spent years terrorizing their opponents. J.J. spent several seasons as the best defensive player in the league, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award three times from 2012 to 2015. T.J. took up the mantle after him and has been a menace since coming into the league in 2017. The younger Watt does not yet have the accolades that J.J. has, but he’s etching his name in the record books nonetheless and accomplishing feats that J.J. has not.

Only two players EVER have 13+ sacks in 4 straight seasons



Reggie White (1985-88, 1990-93)

T.J Watt (2018-21) pic.twitter.com/TopLP2QLbN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 5, 2021

On Sunday, T.J. became just the second player in NFL history to record 13 or more sacks in four straight seasons, joining Hall of Famer Reggie White. The sack came against Lamar Jackson and in the first half of the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens. That puts T.J. at 13.5 sacks this season, leaving him with five more games after today to eclipse his previous career-high of 15.0 that he put up last season.

