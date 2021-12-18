Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds, Trends and Picks for NFL Week 15 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Titans -102 | Steelers -116

Spread: Steelers -1.0

Total: 43.0 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +1900 | Steelers +15000

Titans vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

Steelers -1.0

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers News, Analysis and Picks

The Titans own a strong 9-4 record at the moment, so they’re sizable favorites to qualify for the postseason. That said, they’re not nearly as good as their record indicates.

For starters, the Titans are battered by injuries. They’re missing Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown on offense, arguably two of the Titans’ two best players.

The Titans have also outscored their opponents by just 34 points, giving them a Pythagorean Win Expectation of just 7.3-5.7. They rank just 20th in Football Outsiders DVOA, which isn’t that much stronger than the Steelers mark of 23rd.

The Titans are coming off a 20-0 win in their last contest, but that was over the lowly Jaguars. Given all the turmoil involving their former head coach, the Jags were not focused, so the Titans could dispatch them efficiently. Before that, they lost by 23 points to the Patriots and nine points to the Texans, so they’re not the same team that rolled off a six-game winning streak earlier this season.

However, the Steelers are going to be a much tougher test. They’re not a great team, but they have been competitive. They beat the Ravens at home two weeks ago, and they lost close road games against the Chargers and Vikings. I do not see a ton of value with the Steelers, but I think they’re the right side.

