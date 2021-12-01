Trail Blazers Damian Lillard to Miss 10 Days With injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Damian Lillard is expected to miss up to 10 days because of an abdominal injury.

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard will miss at least 10 days with lower abdominal tendinopathy, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 1, 2021

The injury is a massive loss to the Portland Trailblazers, with Lillard last playing in a 129-107 loss to the Utah Jazz on Nov. 29, scoring 11 points in 31 minutes of action, recording six rebounds and five assists. A primary producer in the Portland rotation, Lillard has started 20 games this season, averaging 36 minutes, 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists per game. Lillard also leads the team in usage, with a 27.9% usage rate.

With Lillard likely out until the Dec. 12 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, expect additional production for Anfernee Simons. Simons started in place of Lillard in a 110-92 win over the Detroit Pistons, -playing 36 minutes, scoring 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. In 21 games this season, Simons is averaging 24 minutes, 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.

With an 11-11 record, the Trailblazers are +10000 to win the 2022 NBA championship on FanDuel Sportsbook. Their next game is Thursday, Dec. 2, against the Sacramento Kings.