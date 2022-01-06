Bucs' Officially Release Antonio Brown by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Buccanneers announced they’ve officially released wide receiver, Antonio Brown. This comes four days after Bucs’ head coach Bruce Arians stated that Brown was no longer on the team after the embattled wide receiver took his equipment off and exited the field at MetLife Stadium.

According to Brown, he left the field after Arians demanded he returns to the game. However, AB felt his injured ankle was too bothersome to check back in. At that time, Brown alleges that Arians said he was done with the team, prompting him to remove his equipment.

The Buccaneers’ press release states that Brown never communicated that he couldn’t play to the medical team. Yet, what’s bewildering about their statement is they were trying to get Brown to see another orthopedic specialist regarding his ankle. That seems like quite a bit of effort to undertake for a player you were already planning on releasing. There’s likely more to this story as Brown could look to pursue legal action against the team.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers still have a regular-season finale against the Panthers to prepare for. Tampa Bay’s currently an eight-point home favorite, but we’ve seen some sharp money take the points with the visiting underdogs. On Monday, Arians stated that he plans to play the starters as the Buccaneers still have a chance to get the second seed if the 49ers defeat the Rams.

