Cavs' Jarrett Allen to Play Wednesday Against Bucks

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports Jarret Allen is available will play Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

#Cavs center Jarrett Allen (illness) WILL PLAY tonight against Milwaukee, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 26, 2022

Allen, who is dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness, last played in a 94-87 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 22, playing 34 minutes, scoring 14 points, recording 13 rebounds and three assists. Because of the illness, Allen missed the Cavaliers’ 95-93 win over the New York Knicks on Jan. 24, with veteran Kevin Love seeing an uptick in production in place of the starting center. Love played 23 minutes in the win, scoring 20 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. With Allen likely returning to the starting rotation, expect a decrease in production from Love.

An everyday starter for the Cavaliers, Allen averages 33 minutes, 16 points, 11 rebounds and two assists per game this year, playing 40 games. He is priced at $7,600 on FanDuel.

In a Wednesday night matchup, the Cavaliers are a 4-point home underdog against the Milwaukee Bucks on FanDuel Sportsbook with a 217-point total.