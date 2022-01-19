Celtics' Robert Williams III OUT Tonight Against Hornets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to The Athletic’s Jay King, Boston Celtics center, Robert Williams III has been ruled out for tonight’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets due to personal reasons.

Though the Celtics initially expected Robert Williams to play tonight, he has now been ruled out due to personal reasons. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 19, 2022

Williams’s name was absent from Boston’s initial injury report, but the 24-year-old will now miss his second straight game.

Williams III is in the midst of a career season, averaging 10.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 2.1 BPG. He’s notched 30 or more Fanduel points in five of his past six games.

Al Horford ($5,100 on Fanduel) and Grant Williams ($3,600 on Fanduel) stand to benefit from the big man’s absence, and both make for enticing plays on DFS slates tonight. In Monday’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Horford and Williams each played 25 minutes, notching 29.4 and 17.4 Fanduel points, respectively.

Boston has won five of its past six and can jump to two games above .500 with a victory against the visiting Hornets.

Over at the Fanduel Sportsbook, the Celtics are -3.5 point home favorites and -152 on the moneyline. The total is set at 220.5, with the over juiced up to -112.