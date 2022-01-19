Heat Guard Tyler Herro Enters Health and Safety Protocols by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Heat guard, Tyler Herro, was added to the league’s health and safety protocols list.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, team says. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 19, 2022

Herro’s having a stellar season as he’s averaging 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He’s also shooting 38.8% from behind the three-point line. Herro is the runaway favorite to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award at FanDuel Sportsbook, sitting at -500. An extended absence could allow guys like Kelly Oubre Jr. (+1800) and Montrezl Harrell (+4200) to get back in the hunt.

At 28-16, Miami currently has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Thus, there’s certainly enough quality on the roster to survive without Herro.

The Heat’s first test will be on Wednesday night when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami’s as high as a nine-point home favorite against a Portland team that’s won four of its past five games. With Herro out, sharp bettors are taking the points with the Trail Blazers, given their improved recent performances.

