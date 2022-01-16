Kings' Marvin Bagley III OUT For Sunday Vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out for the team’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday night due to a shoulder injury, per The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson.

According to a league source, Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss today's game against the Houston Rockets due to right shoulder soreness. The Kings will also be without Tyrese Haliburton, who has entered NBA health and safety protocols. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) January 16, 2022

It’s a bit out of nowhere as Bagley had a strong outing on Friday night with 26 points and 13 rebounds in a season-high 32 minutes. With Tyrese Haliburton and Richaun Holmes also out due to health and safety protocols, Sacramento is going to be shorthanded in Sunday’s outing with Bagley being the third starter that will be absent from the rotation.

Bagley has averaged 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on 44.6 percent shooting from the field in 25 games this season. With the big man unable to go, look for Chimezie Metu and Neemias Queta to get an uptick in minutes against the Rockets.

Houston Rockets Vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

The Sacramento Kings are currently 4.5-point favorites against the Houston Rockets with the total set at 238.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.