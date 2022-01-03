Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes the Timberwolves on the road in LA tonight. According to the model, Minnesota has a 57.59 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -136, and an expected margin of victory of 2.2 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Timberwolves are a +146 on the moneyline and -4 on the spread. It’s always great when the model thinks a team will win outright and the oddsmakers have it the other way.

Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference and has dropped three straight. This game is the second of a back-to-back for the Timberwolves as they lost 108-103 to the Lakers in the same building on Sunday. Naz Reid led the team in the losing effort, picking up 23 points and 11 rebounds. This season, Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team in scoring, averaging 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. Unfortunately, he’s one of three players under COVID-19 protocols for Minnesota, the other two being D’Angelo Russell and McKinley Wright IV.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are sixth in the Western Conference and are coming off a 120-116 win over Brooklyn on Saturday. Eric Bledsoe led the way against the Nets, putting up 27 points and four assists. It was a good win for the Clippers, considering Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Nicolas Batum are injured, while Ivica Zubac and Luke Kennard are under COVID-19 protocols. With George sidelined, Reggie Jackson is the leading scorer among healthy players, averaging 17.2 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds.

The Timberwolves are 15th in NBA scoring, averaging 108 points a game, while the Clippers are 24th with 105.5. LA is sixth on the other side of the ball, limiting opponents to 105.2 points a game, while Minnesota allows 109.1 points a game to sit 20th.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 216.5, but the model thinks this game will be closer to 226.3.

The model likes Minnesota in this game, giving the moneyline, spread, and over the five-star stamp of approval.