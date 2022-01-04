Pat Freiermuth Returns vs. Browns Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been invigorated by youth this season. Najee Harris has brought the Steelers’ run game back to life; while, Pat Freiermuth has been an unsuspecting weapon for Ben Roethlisberger.

After missing last week with a concussion, Freiermuth will be back in the lineup for the Steelers on Monday Night Football, in what’s expected to be Roethlisberger’s final home game.

The rookie tight end has been a favorite red zone target all season, tied for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns. FanDuel Sportsbook has Freiermuth priced as a mid-range +230 option as an any time touchdown scorer against the Cleveland Browns. Whereas rostering Freiermuth on single-game DFS slates costs $9,500.

This betting line continues to move as we approach kick-off. The Browns opened as -3 favorites and remained chalk until Monday morning before the Steelers overtook them. Pittsburgh got up to -2.5 home chalk until action brought the line back down. The Steelers are -1 favorites with kick-off just minutes away.

