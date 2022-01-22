Ronald Jones won't play for the Buccaneers on Sunday by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Ronald Jones won’t play for the Buccaneers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. Jones has an ankle injury that has prohibited him from playing this postseason. The Bucs, at this point, aren’t sure who will be starting at running back. Leonard Fournette, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has yet to be activated off of the injured reserve. The Bucs have until 4 p.m. EST on Saturday to make that decision. If they don’t activate him by the 4 p.m. deadline, he can’t play Sunday. Giovani Bernard, who came off of IR before the game versus the Eagles last week, could split the starting role with Ke’Shawn Vaughn if Fournette cannot play.

The Buccaneers will also be without wide receiver Breshad Perriman who is dealing with hip and abdominal injuries. This isn’t good news as Chris Godwin is out for the year due to a torn ACL, and Antonio Brown was released last month. Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski could be in line for more than their fair share of targets from Tom Brady on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are currently three-point favorites (-104) versus the Rams on Sunday. The Bucs are -154 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.