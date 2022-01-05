The Packers Offensive Line is Getting Healthier by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Spofford of Packers.com reports that the Green Bay Packers got two players back at Wednesday’s practice with tackle David Bakhtiari and center Josh Myers, returning from knee injuries.

As promised by LaFleur, T David Bakhtiari & C Josh Myers back at practice for #Packers on Wed.

Only active roster players not practicing were QB Aaron Rodgers & DL Kingsley Keke, who was working off to side.

CB Jaire Alexander, T Billy Turner still on Covid list. pic.twitter.com/CcwTBqY45G — Mike Spofford (@mikespofford) January 5, 2022

Bakhtiari is a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro during his eight seasons in the league. In Nov. 2020, the Packers rewarded him with a four-year, $92 million contract that included $61.5 million in guaranteed money. Myers is another talented lineman in his own right, as the skilled rookie started five of the first six games before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve.

Despite missing two key players on the offensive line, the Packers managed to win 13 games en route to the top seed in the NFC. Green Bay may even look to give Bakhtiari a few snaps on Sunday against the Lions, but it isn’t clear if they have the same plan for Myers. Both players should also benefit from additional recovery time during their bye in the first week of the playoffs.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists their odds at +380 to win the Super Bowl.