Titans RB Derrick Henry (Foot) Will Practice Wednesday, Longshot To Play Sunday Vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will return to team practice on Wednesday in his return from a foot injury but is a longshot to play in Week 18 against the Houston Texans, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is expected at practice tomorrow, per sources. After jogging on the grass last week in cleats, another great step towards his return. I was told there's always a chance he can play against Houston, but realistically it is a longshot. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 4, 2022

Henry has not played since Week 8 when he suffered the pedal foot fracture. It makes this Sunday’s matchup all the more important for the Titans to lock up the top seed in the AFC in order to get a bye week that will give Henry an extra week to recover. If he is unable to go, expect the backfield duo of Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman to continue to split the workload until Henry returns.

The All-Pro back attempted 219 rushes for 937 yards and ten rushing touchdowns in eight games this season.

Tennessee Titans Vs. Houston Texans Odds

The Tennessee Titans are currently 10.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday with the total set at 43, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.