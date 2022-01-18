Tonight's NHL Betting Guide: Ovechkin will carry Capitals, Sabres to slide by Senators by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are eight NHL games on the slate tonight. We will focus on the Sabres vs. Senators and the Jets vs. Capitals at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Sabres +168 / Senators -205

Spread: Sabres -162 (+1.5) / Senators +132 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-112) Under 6 (-108)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators News, Analysis, and Picks

The Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference and have lost nine of their past ten games.

Buffalo is coming off back-to-back losses to Detroit, the most recent of which ended 3-2 in overtime. The Sabres blew a two-goal lead before Dylan Larkin scored the game-winner in the third period. Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist in the loss. Tage Thompson leads Buffalo in scoring with 12 goals and 12 assists in 36 games.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 15th in the East but are on a two-game win streak.

Ottawa has seen ten games postponed since December 19 and has only played three over that period. The Sens’s previous game was a 6-4 win over the Oilers. Josh Norris had the game-winner, one of five Ottawa goals in the third period. It was also his second goal of the game. Drake Batherson leads the Senators in scoring with ten goals and 20 assists in 26 games.

Ottawa is 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.84 goals per game, while the Sabres are 26th with 2.53. Buffalo is slightly better at keeping the puck out of the net than Ottawa. The Sabres are averaging 3.47 goals against per game, while the Sens allow 3.61.

Buffalo is 23-15 against the puck line, while Ottawa is 16-15.

There’s no doubt that the Senators are the hotter team at the moment, but neither squad has been impressive this year.

This seems like a toss-up, but we see a little value with the Sabres.

The Picks: Sabres puck line +1.5 (-162), Under 6 (-108), Jeff Skinner – Points: Over 0.5 (+104)



Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jets +114 / Capitals -137

Spread: Jets +1.5 (-215) / Capitals -1.5 (+176)

Total: Over 6 (-118) Under 6 (-104)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals News, Analysis, and Picks

The Jets are tenth in the Western Conference and have won four of their past five games.

Winnipeg is coming off a 3-0 shutout of the Red Wings. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season. Andrew Copp had the game-winner and two goals on the night. Kyle Connor leads the Jets in scoring with 20 goals and 17 assists in 34 games.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are seventh in the East and have lost five of their past six games.

Washington is coming off a 4-2 loss to the Canucks. Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring with his league-leading 26th goal of the season. He’s tied with Leon Draisaitl atop the league in goals and points. Evgeny Kuznetsov is second on the Caps in scoring with 12 goals and 26 assists. He’s the only player aside from Ovechkin averaging over a point a game.

The Capitals are 11th in goal scoring, averaging 3.26 a game, while Winnipeg is 16th with 2.97. The Caps also allow fewer goals on average, with 2.72 per game, while the Jets allow 2.82.

Winnipeg is 18-16 against the puck line, while Washington is 21-18.

It’s only a matter of time until the Capitals get out of this funk, and Ovechkin doesn’t seem to be slowing down regardless.

We’re putting faith in the hot stick of the “Great 8” in this one.

The Picks: Capitals moneyline (-137), Under 6 (-104), Alex Ovechkin – Goals: Over 0.5 (+100)



