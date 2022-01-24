Tyrann Mathieu Suffers Concussion, Ruled Out vs. Bills by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to finish their Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills without Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu was injured on the Bills opening drive after colliding with a teammate.

The Chiefs’ safety didn’t register a tackle before being forced to leave the game and was eventually ruled out with a concussion. If Kansas City advances past the Bills, Mathieu will need to clear the NFL’s concussion protocols if he hopes to return for the AFC Championship game.

Armani Watts is listed behind Mathieu on the Chiefs depth chart, but he and Daniel Sorensen should both expect increased usage in Mathieu’s absence.

The Chiefs have held the lead most of the game, outgaining the Bills in yardage. However, Josh Allen continues to find holes in coverage, throwing for more than 200 yards entering the fourth quarter.

The winner of tonight’s contest sets up a home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City is leading in the fourth quarter.

