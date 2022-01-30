Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Injuries have impacted the Utah Jazz’s competitiveness over their recent stretch, as they’ve dropped ten of their past 12 games, including four straight. They’ll have to pick up the pieces against a Minnesota Timberwolves squad that has won six of their previous seven home games. The betting market favors the T-Wolves but, based on our projections, not by enough.

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game Information

Jazz (30-20) vs. Timberwolves (24-25)

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 8:00 P.m. ET

Target Center

TV Coverage: BSN, SportsNet RM

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jazz +116|Timberwolves -136

Spread: Jazz +2 (-106)|Timberwolves -2 (-114)

Total: 227 Over (-112)|Under (-108)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Jazz +1200|Timberwolves +16000

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Jazz 32.40%|Timberwolves 67.60%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Timberwolves – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Timberwolves – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 2 Stars

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves News and Notes

The Jazz’s downturn is reflected in their record straight up and against the spread. Utah has covered just two games over their past 11, going 2-9-1 over that span. The more concerning trend worth noting is that they lost all four games as underdogs, covering the spread just once in those games. Their undoing has been their inability to get defensive stops, as opponents are averaging 111.4 points per game over the 12-game sample. The Jazz have tightened things up more recently, but that’s come at the expense of offensive production. The Jazz are putting up just 103.4 points per game over their previous seven, staying under in five of those contests.

Minnesota has used home court to their advantage recently, going 6-1 straight up and 5-2 against the spread at the Target Center. The betting market recognizes their value at home, as the T-Wolves have entered those contests as favorites against some of the best teams in the league. Minnesota was favored against the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks, covering the spread in all three matchups. Still, they enter tonight’s contest as modest -2 favorites against a struggling Jazz team.

The Timberwolves have been bigger favorites against better teams than the Jazz at home. Based on our projections, the T-Wolves have a 67.60% chance of winning, which is substantially higher than the implied probability of their -136 moneyline price. On that basis, backing Minnesota on the moneyline is rated as a 5-star play. Similarly, the market underestimates the Timberwolves’ chances of covering, leaving an edge in supporting the home side, rated as a 3-star play. Lastly, there’s a more modest edge in taking the under 227. We rate it as a 2-star play.