76ers' James Harden Not Listed on Philadelphia's Injury Report

It appears James Harden’s much anticipated Philadelphia 76ers debut is right around the corner.

According to NBA.com, Harden is not listed on the 76ers’ official injury report ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a strong indication he is ready to return to the court.

The 32-year-old Philly acquired at the trade deadline has been sidelined since February 4 due to tightness in his left hamstring. Before the deal, Harden had appeared in 44 games for the Nets, posting averages of 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per contest.

How the 2017-18 Most Valuable Player coincides with current MVP candidate Joel Embiid should make for must-see TV. Embiid has been spectacular for the Sixers this season, with per-game averages of 29.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 46 games. While his usage may dip a little bit with Harden in the fold, the 27-year-old will remain an elite fantasy option in all formats.

The two players likely to be affected the most by the Beard’s presence are Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Maxey has been enjoying a career season but will likely see his scoring and playmaking opportunities decline. The same can be said of Harris, who has primarily served as the 76ers number two option on offense.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Philadelphia’s championship odds at +750.