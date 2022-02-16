Achilles Injury Will Keep Malcolm Brogdon Out vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Make it 14 straight absences for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who continues to recover from an Achilles injury. The former second-round pick was questionable leading up to Tuesday night’s encounter against the Milwaukee Bucks but was ruled out ahead of tip-off.

Previously, Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson, Myles Turner were ruled out with lower-body injuries.

Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is out tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. https://t.co/HI2z9y9I99 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 15, 2022

Injuries have impacted Brogdon’s availability this season as he’s appeared in just 28 games, including only two since December 21. Once cleared, Brogdon will move back into his starting point guard role.

For now, that position is being occupied by Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired from the Sacramento Kings ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Haliburton is averaging 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 11.0 assists in two games with the Pacers. He’s expected to slot into the shooting guard position when his backcourt mate returns.

The Pacers continue to struggle this season, dropping six straight before their meeting with the Bucks. Things aren’t looking good for them to snap out of this rut as they are priced as +14.5 underdogs tonight, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.