Bengals' C.J. Uzomah Sidelined at Friday's Practice

According to Cincinnati Bengals reporter Paul Dehner Jr., starting tight end C.J. Uzomah, remained sidelined at Friday’s practice as the team prepares for Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

Only one change on Bengals injury report today, Jackson Carman did not participate with his back injury. All other players with same workload as yesterday. As expected, still no Uzomah. pic.twitter.com/3Mytp56QoP — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) February 4, 2022

Uzomah is dealing with a sprained MCL he suffered in last week’s AFC Championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He, and backup guard Jackson Carman were the only Bengals listed on the club’s Friday injury report.

Prior to his injury, Uzomah was enjoying a stellar playoff run, notching 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. This comes on the heels of a productive regular season, as the Auburn alum recorded career-highs in catches (49), yards (493), and touchdowns (5).

Uzomah said he hopes to return in time for Super Bowl LVI, which is set to kickoff Sunday, February 13.

Second-string tight end Drew Sample would assume starting duties if Uzomah is unable to go. Sample is currently priced at $6,500 on FanDuel and could be a decent salary-saving option in single-game contests if indeed thrust into a more prominent role.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bengals listed as four-point underdogs and +166 on the Moneyline.