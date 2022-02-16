Best NBA Prop Bets for Today: Brooklyn's Seth Curry to Fire Away From Three by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a busy day in the NBA Wednesday, as 11 teams are in action as we prepare for All-Star weekend. All teams have been given Friday off, so this is the second-to-last slate of games before the break. The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic tip things off at 7:00 p.m. ET and there are two nightcap games with the Denver Nuggets at the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz at the Los Angeles Lakers getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value. Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

As always, we stand behind our predictions, but take a look to see if any other players jump out at you by using the SportsGrid Player Prop Tool. Ensure you always check back throughout the day, as odds and projections may change with news and starting rotations. The FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered with the most up-to-date and top odds in the industry.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

The Bet: Franz Wagner Under 15.5 points (-118)

Franz Wagner had himself a game last time out against the Nuggets on Monday, accumulating 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Don’t get it twisted, though â Monday marked Wagner’s fifth-highest scoring output of the season. While this performance was encouraging if monitoring the rookie’s growth or long-term potential, it isn’t necessarily a harbinger of immediate future production.

Wagner is still a rookie and there will still be plenty of ups and downs. Monday was the first time that he had eclipsed 15 points since Feb. 2 against the Indiana Pacers. Wagner has impressed in his first in the league but he’s hardly built up much consistency from a statistical standpoint.

The SportsGrid Player Prop Tool sees a significant edge in the Under, projecting the Michigan man for 13.0 points against the Hawks on Wednesday night. This game has a decently high game total of 228, but Atlanta is simply looking to notch a win in any fashion as they look to make a push for the playoffs. We expect a solid effort from the Hawks, who are favored by 6 points on the road.

Wagner has impressed as a rookie, but there are still other mouths to feed in this offense and the consistent production simply isn’t there at this point in this career.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

The Bet: Seth Curry Over 2.5 Three-Pointers (-113)

We’re targeting a player that switched teams in the trade deadline, creating some uncertainty in the player props betting markets. âThe other Curryâ was part of the Sixers-Nets trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia and he is stepping immediately into a usage-heavy role for his new squad.

In his first game with the Nets, Curry played 32 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Monday en route to 23 points, seven boards, and five dimes. It’s not lost on us that Curry cashed in on 3 of 8 attempts from downtown, exemplifying that he has been given the green light by Steve Nash.

Take a look at the rest of this Nets lineup and it’s easy to see why Curry should be given the greenest of lights. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are both out. James Harden is gone. Joe Harris and Ben Simmons aren’t walking through that door.

Who does Curry have to compete with for shots? Patty Mills and Andre Drummond? Someone has to do the scoring for Brooklyn against the crosstown rival New York Knicks in a game with a respectable total of 216.5 â we believe Curry is the player who rises to the occasion. We don’t mind a play on the sharpshooter’s points prop to go over his total of 16.5 (-108), but we believe the three-pointer prop offers the most value. Curry averages 2.8 made three-pointers per game this season and should be seeing an uptick in volume as the de-facto go-to-guy in this offense for the time being.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.