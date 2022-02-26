Brett Gardner prefers to stay with the New York Yankees by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Brett Gardner would like to continue his career with the New York Yankees, the New York Post reports.

Gardner is a free agent and will be free to sign with any team once Major League Baseball lifts the lockout. Gardner has played his entire career for the Yankees but is willing to play for another team should the Yankees elect to go in a different direction. However, Gardner prefers to stay with the Yankees and finish his career. Last season Gardner had a slash line of .222/.327/.362 along with 10 home runs and four stolen bases in 461 at-bats. Those aren’t numbers that exactly scream sign me. The Yankees may feel better off going with someone younger and with more upside than the 38-year old Gardner.

