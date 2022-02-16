Chicago's Nikola Vucevic will double up and the Bulls will win: Buy, Buy, Buy

Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls News and Notes

The Bulls are seventh in the NBA scoring averaging 112.4 points per game, while the Kings are 14th with 109.7. Chicago is 18th in opponent scoring allowing 110.2 points per night, while Sacramento is 28th with 114.7. There is a whopping seven-point difference between the two teams in the point differential department.

Nikola Vucevic is fifth in the NBA with 33 double-doubles in 51 games on his way to 18.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens says, “Nikola Vucevic has been on a tear as of late (with) 25 points, 16 boards against the Spurs on Monday night, his eighth double-double in the last ten games for the Chicago Bulls…everybody on the Bulls is playing well in this four-game winning streak.”

We’re recommending taking Vucevic at -126 to get a double-double and the Bulls to come away with the win over the Kings.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!