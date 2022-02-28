Ducks Scratch John Gibson, Adam Henrique Ahead of Clash With Islanders by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Anaheim Ducks are missing a couple of crucial players for their inter-conference battle against the New York Islanders. Andrew Gross tweeted that starting goalie John Gibson and Adam Henrique were scratched ahead of Sunday night’s contest with non-COVID-related illnesses.

Ilya Sorokin for the #Isles vs. Anthony Stolarz for the #Ducks as teams on the ice for warmups here in Anaheim



John Gibson and Adam Henrique both unavailable for Ducks with non-COVID-19 illnesses — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 28, 2022

This season, Gibson has been the Ducks’ primary goalie, starting 38 games for the 5th-placed Pacific Division team. The former Jennings Trophy-winning goalie has been trending downwards over his recent sample, dropping four of his past five decisions while stopping only 82.0% of shots.

Henrique has been limited to 33 games this season but has put together strong performances recently. The veteran center is on a four-game point streak, recording three goals and two assists over that span.

Anthony Stolarz replaced Gibson in the starter’s crease and will be looking to improve on his recent 8-3-0 record against the Islanders.

