Gambler Makes Record-Setting Mobile Bet On Bengals To Win Super Bowl The noted high-stakes bettor stands to win, or lose, big by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a new day and age in sports betting, and Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is trying to make a mint.

The Texas furniture salesman set a United States mobile-betting record last week when wagered a whopping $4.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. McIngvale stands to win $7,707,800 from Caesars Sportsbook if Cincy, the +175 underdog, prevails in the big game.

McIngvale told FOX Business he drove from Houston to Louisiana to place the bet through the Caesars Sportsbook app because it allowed him to bet big, as he is known to do.

“They were very accommodating and made it easy for me,” he said. “The rest of them wanted you to bet smaller amounts and every time you bet, they lower the odds. So Caesars is a grown person’s gambling place.”

Mobile betting is relatively new to the United States, and bettors around the country are getting in on all the action, as kickoff approaches.

NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank