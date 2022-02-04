Texas Salesman Places Massive Bet On Underdog Bengals To Win Super Bowl LVI
That's quite a bit of money
One Texas salesman has a lot of confidence in the Bengals.
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for placing incredibly large bets, and he did it once again Thursday when he placed a $4.5 million (!) bet on Cincinnati to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
The Bengals are the +170 underdog and McIngvale could win over $7 million.
McIngvale hopes to end a bit of a cold streak he’s been on in the betting world. According to ESPN, he lost $4.7 million in January.
“I’ve always said that a setback is just a setup for a comeback,” McIngvale told ESPN.
Well, now we will wait and see if this indeed is his comeback.
Super Bowl LVI is set for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.