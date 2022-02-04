Texas Salesman Places Massive Bet On Underdog Bengals To Win Super Bowl LVI That's quite a bit of money by Lauren Campbell 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

One Texas salesman has a lot of confidence in the Bengals.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for placing incredibly large bets, and he did it once again Thursday when he placed a $4.5 million (!) bet on Cincinnati to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals are the +170 underdog and McIngvale could win over $7 million.

The Return of the Mack for the Super Bowl‼️@MattressMack just wagered $4,534,000 on the #CaesarsSportsbook app in Louisiana on the Bengals (+170) to win over the Rams.



Potential win: $7,707,800



This marks the single biggest mobile wager of all-time 👀#BetLikeACaesar pic.twitter.com/pBJjtU9x49 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 4, 2022

McIngvale hopes to end a bit of a cold streak he’s been on in the betting world. According to ESPN, he lost $4.7 million in January.

“I’ve always said that a setback is just a setup for a comeback,” McIngvale told ESPN.

Well, now we will wait and see if this indeed is his comeback.

Super Bowl LVI is set for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.