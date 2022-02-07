Super Bowl Betting Preview: Bettors’ One-Stop Shop For All Bengals-Rams Info If there's a Super Bowl betting angle to know, we'll have it here by Mike Cole 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Welcome to Super Bowl week, the best week of the year for sports bettors or anyone with even the slightest bit of interest in sports wagering.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will do battle Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in LA, and it will be watched by millions. One team will win the game, changing the franchise and its players’ legacies forever. There’s nothing bigger on the American sports stage.

But if you’re a sports bettor, the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday are where the action is at. Whether you’re getting your bets in early to take advantage of a line before the rest of the world catches on, or you’re combing the internet for the perfect tidbit of information that might swing your prop bets contest in your favor, there really is something for everyone this week.

And here at NESN.com and NESNBets, we’re going to attack this game from every angle you can imagine. If you’re a bettor, hopefully, we find one or two things to give you an edge. Even if you don’t bet, this sort of content will be guaranteed to help you watch the game in an improved, more informative matter.

We’ll be updating our content throughout the week, and you can find it all at NESNBets.com or just by refreshing this page for a running list of all the Super Bowl betting info you need to be the best bettor you can be.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

Why One Professional Bettor Loves Rams To Cover

Joe Burrow’s Underdog Story Too Tempting For Bettors To Avoid?

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Five Super Bowl Prop Bets You Should Consider Making Right Now

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Why You Should Bet Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Over Despite Historic Number

