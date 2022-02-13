Heat Will be Without Caleb Martin vs. Nets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Heat will host the Brooklyn Nets without the services of Caleb Martin. Martin has been dealing with an Achilles injury that will keep him out for the third time in five games.

The Heat’s official Twitter account confirmed that Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker were going through their pre-game routines and are expected to play on Saturday night.

#BKNvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Tyler Herro (knee) and P.J. Tucker (knee) are going through their pregame routines to play in tonight’s game vs the Nets.



Caleb Martin (Achilles) has been ruled out. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 12, 2022

Martin has been deployed behind starting small forward Jimmy Butler this season, appearing in 44 games but starting only 10. Still, the 26-year-old has been a solid contributor for the Heat, averaging 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds and ranking seventh on the team in scoring.

Herro hasn’t played since February 5 while dealing with a sore right knee. Tucker hasn’t missed any time but was questionable for Saturday night’s contest with a knee injury. Both players should feature prominently on Saturday night.

Miami can make it five wins in a row tonight. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes their chances as they are priced as -11.5 favorites against the struggling Nets.