Hurricanes Goaltender Antti Raanta to Start Sunday against the Penguins

According to Carolina Hurricanes reporter Chip Alexander, backup netminder Antti Raanta will start Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Brind'Amour says Raanta will get the start in net. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) February 20, 2022

Raanta gets the call ahead of number one goaltender Frederik Andersen, who started Carolina’s previous four games.

The 32-year-old’s last start came back on February 8 against the Ottawa Senators, where he allowed four goals on 31 shots in the Hurricanes 4-3 loss.

Raanta has appeared in 12 games (11 starts) for Carolina this season, compiling a 6-3-1 record, a 2.39 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage.

The Canes, who sit tied with the Penguins for first in the Metropolitan Division with 70 points, have just two wins in their past six games.

Raanta ($8,000 on FanDuel) will be in tough against a Pittsburgh squad, led by Sidney Crosby, that ranks tenth in goals per game at 3.29. Despite the difficult matchup, the Finish native could represent a low-owned option in Sunday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Hurricanes at +1.5 (-230) on the puck line and +114 on the moneyline.