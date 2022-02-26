Jake Oettinger will be between the pipes for the Dallas Stars on Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jake Oettinger will start in goal for the Dallas Stars on Sunday, Bruce Levin of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger has been red hot of late, and there is little reason to believe he won’t continue to be so against the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres are just playing out the season, whereas the Stars are fighting for a playoff spot. They are currently one point behind the Edmonton Oilers for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. The Stars do have a game in hand on the Oilers.

As for Oettinger, he is 5-1-1 over his last seven games to go along with a 1.66 goals-against average and .942 save percentage. Those numbers are why he has taken over the starting job from Braden Holtby.

