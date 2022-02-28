Keon Johnson in Blazers Starting Lineup Sunday by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Portland Trail Blazers are injecting more youth into their lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Aaron Fentress tweeted that recently acquired rookie Keon Johnson would start at shooting guard, moving Josh Hart into the small forward role on Sunday.

Billups said that Keon Johnson will start at shooting guard, Josh Hart will move to small forward and CJ Elleby will slide to power forward. Drew Eubanks will start at center with Anfernee Simons at point guard. Denver by 15. — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) February 28, 2022

This season, Johnson has seen minimal court time, playing in just 16 games and averaging 3.6 points and 1.6 rebounds. The 17:28 Johnson played in his Blazers debut was the most time he’s played in any game this season.

The shift in the lineup is necessitated by an injury to power forward Justise Winslow. Winslow was ruled out against the Nuggets with an Achilles injury, forcing CJ Elleby into the four spot.

