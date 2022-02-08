Kings Acquire Domantas Sabonis from Pacers; Haliburton headed to Indiana by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings have acquired forward Domantas Sabonis, guards Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a 2027 second-round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for guards Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and center Tristan Thompson.

The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Jeremy Lamb to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

The Pacers are including a 2027 second-round pick in the deal to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Sabonis’ name had long been rumored in NBA trade circles, with the Kings listed as a potential trade partner. The two-time All-Star now heads to Sacramento, where he’ll team with star point guard De’Aaron Fox. Sabonis averaged 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 47 games for the Pacers this season.

The real surprise in the trade appears to be Haliburton after Sacramento management previously stated they intended to build around the 21-year-old. The now former-King is coming off a career-high 17 assists in Sacramento’s last contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder and was posting averages of 14.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds prior to Tuesday’s deal. He should form a formidable backcourt duo alongside teammate Malcolm Brogdon.

Hield is also on the move following what felt like years of trade speculation. While it’s unclear if the 29-year-old will be a starter in Indiana, he does provide the Pacers with some extra scoring punch after the club dealt Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Both teams are in action tonight but will have to wait for their latest acquisitions to make their debuts. Sacramento is currently listed as a seven-point home underdog against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Indiana is a whopping 12-point dog in Atlanta against the Hawks.

